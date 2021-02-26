Single When Rivers Meet Walking On The Wire Andy Snipper Share with:





The buzz around the husband and wife team of Aaron & Grace Bond aka When Rivers Meet, is incredible.

In the last few months they have come out of nowhere to release a stunning debut album and picked up a massive following for their hard edged Blues-rock.



This is the third single released from the album and, to me at least, it is the best of the three.



Gritty, powerful Blues with wailing guitars and tight harmonies. I love Grace’s slide on the resonator mandolin. The hammering drum beats propel it hard and it really is one of those tracks that when you hear it on the radio your hand immediately reaches for the ‘Up-Volume’ switch.



“We love this song, and we know you will be joining us on the chorus. Sing it loud,” says Grace about “Walking On The Wire.” “Blending and interweaving our vocals around different harmonies is something we love to do, and we get to rock out at the same time. What could be more fun?”



For once, the buzz is justified. They make a great noise, look fabulous and seem to really enjoy their music. Something really special going on here.





