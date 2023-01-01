David Beckham shares tribute to Victoria Beckham on 24th wedding anniversary

David Beckham shared a tribute dedicated to his wife Victoria Beckham on their 24th anniversary.

The former football star took to Instagram to share a post marking his and the former Spice Girl’s 24th anniversary.

David, 48, shared a throwback photo of him and his wife sitting close and holding two puppies.

The sports star captioned the photo, “On this day 4.7.99. 24 years and counting. To the best wife, mummy & drinking partner (most of the time) Happy Anniversary love u so much.”

Meanwhile, Victoria, 49, shared her own post celebrating the special date.

“Still holding hands and still laughing (with you not just at you) I love you so much @davidbeckham xx,” the Wannabe hitmaker wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the couple.

In another post, the singer shared a video of them cutting a giant cake with a sword on their wedding day. Victoria captioned the video, "4.7.99 24 years ago. I love you so much @davidbeckham."

The posts have been flooded with congratulations from both friends and fans. Eva Longoria wrote, “Happy anniversary to my favorite couple in the world!”

In a short and sweet comment, Josh Brolin wrote, “Wow.”

The couple, known as Posh and Becks, announced their engagement in 1998. The following year, they welcomed their first child, Brooklyn, four months before tying the knot in an extravagant wedding in Ireland.

David and Victoria have since had three more children, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 18 and Harper, 11.