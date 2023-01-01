Kylie Minogue praises LGBTQ fans for 'protecting' her

Kylie Minogue has praised her LGBTQ+ fanbase for their ongoing support.

In an interview with ET Canada on Monday, the Padam Padam singer claimed her queer fans "protected" her when she was going through a rough patch in the 1990s.

"I would say around that time in the '90s... There were plenty of moments where I was just being absolutely kind of (shakes head) it was.... it was not pleasant," the 55-year-old recalled. "And I feel like my gay audience felt some kind of solidarity with me. They protected me. I've been trying to give out nothing but goodness and when you cop it a little unfairly, I think they're ready to bite."

The Spinning Around star revealed one of her first introductions to the queer community was at a drag show in Sydney.

"I was kind of adopted when I heard there was a Kylie drag show in Sydney in 1990 or whatever it was. And that's kind of the first I heard of that kind of thing," shared Kylie. "I've since been to a few drag shows and trust me, I'm the least Kylie in the room."

In February, the Australian pop star performed at the Sydney World Pride event with her sister Dannii, which she described as "electric".

Kylie is set to release her highly anticipated 16th album, Tension, on 22 September.