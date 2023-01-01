Bow Wow calls for hip-hop board to 'protect' rappers

Bow Wow wants to form a "hip-hop board" to help protect rappers.



Taking to Twitter over the weekend, the star - whose real name is Shad Moss - called for the formation of an organisation similar to that of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), the labour union that represents NBA players in the U.S.



Bow Wow, who is touring Australia and New Zealand with Juicy Fest, also commented he was weary of seeing his "heroes" in bad shape and broke.



"Hip hop needs a board! No different than the NBA w/ the players association. A committee," he wrote. "That can set rules and keep things in control and protect this thing we call hip hop! And have a retirement plan for the og (original gangster) rappers. I hate seeing my heros (sic) liquor'd out no money just washed."



Bow Wow didn't share any further details on his idea.



However, a similar concept already exists, as Public Enemy frontman Chuck D, along with rapper Kurtis Blow and MC Lyte, founded The Hip-Hop Alliance last year.



"We are on a mission to promote fair wages, fair royalties and strong health and retirement benefits for all creators in the hip-hop and R&B community," the group's website reads.