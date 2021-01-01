Miley Cyrus experienced 'epiphany' during Lollapalooza gig

Miley Cyrus has recalled how she experienced an "epiphany" during one of her shows at the Lollapalooza festival.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker made an appearance at the popular event held at Grant Park in Chicago back in July, and during her gig, performed a mix of new and old tracks.

Reflecting on the concert during a chat with country music artist Mickey Guyton for Rolling Stone, Miley insisted the thrill of performing in front of such a big crowd gave her a hug confidence boost.

"Artists at different stages of their career than I am go, 'You still get bullied?' But there's still a*shole dudes. After (I played) Lollapalooza, I had an epiphany," she stated. "I think not being in front of 200,000 people for a year and a half and then seeing it again, I realised my impact and my power. It's like you don't know what you got until it's gone. And I had forgotten who I was."

Miley went on to note that while she has a very confident public persona, she has her insecurities just like anyone else. And she revealed that the only scenario in which she wants to show her vulnerable side is within a romantic relationship.

"There are still days after 15 years of doing this that I lay my head on the pillow at night and go, 'What, I accepted that?' I did stand up for myself the other day at a session that was going poorly, and I felt like a billion dollars. I don't put myself in vulnerable positions as much anymore," the 28-year-old continued. "The most I'll put myself in a vulnerable position is allowing myself to fall in love, because that comes with pain, and it's worth it. But the other s**t is not."