Hollywood Vampires cancel European tour

Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper's supergroup the Hollywood Vampires have scrapped their summer European tour due to Covid-19 concerns.



The band had previously rescheduled dates to August and September, but because of safety concerns surrounding the pandemic, the tour has now been cancelled.



A statement reads: "We are beyond disappointed to announce that the Hollywood Vampires must cancel our rescheduled UK/European tour this Summer.



"We kept trying to make it happen, but unfortunately due to the uncertainty of Covid-19 travel restrictions, it is just not possible... Thank you for understanding, and we WILL be back rocking with you once the world returns to normal!"



When the tour was first announced, Cooper promised the shows would have "something for everyone" and insisted the group was a serious rock band not "just some novelty".



The news comes as Depp is still embroiled in two lawsuits, both linked to allegations he abused his ex-wife Amber Heard - the actor is fighting to overturn a libel ruling against him in the U.K. and land a retrial against The Sun newspaper, and he's also suing Heard for defamation in the U.S.