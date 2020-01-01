DaBaby pays touching tribute to older brother following suicide tragedy

DaBaby has paid tribute to his older brother Glen Johnson after he committed suicide on Tuesday.

The dad-of-four reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Charlotte, North Carolina, hours after he posted a video of himself in a car with a gun, during which he was visibly upset and crying about the way his life had turned out.

Following the tragic news, Rockstar hitmaker DaBaby, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, took to his Instagram page to change his bio information to, "LONG LIVE MY BROTHER," along with a black heart and a white dove emoji.

He has previously mentioned his brother's mental health struggles on his 2019 lead single Intro from his second studio album Kirk, according to Rap-Up.

"My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t love him and let him struggle like we ain’t family / Like I won’t give up all I got to see you happy," the 28-year-old says on the tune.

Amid the heartbreak, DaBaby also posted photos of himself in Charlotte working on bringing voters to the polls as part of his commitment to the #NOCAP2020 project.

The star accompanied the pictures with just a black heart emoji in the caption.