Pink's son diagnosed with food allergies after coronavirus battle

Pink's three-year-old son Jameson has been diagnosed with "pretty bad food allergies" following his battle with Covid-19.



Both the 40-year-old singer and her little boy were seriously ill when they contracted the coronavirus earlier this year, and while they've both since recovered from the virus, the testing for the disease uncovered some issues with food for Jameson, her youngest child with husband Carey Hart.



In an Instagram video posted on Monday, Pink shared a "vegan, gluten-free, egg-free cherry tart recipe", using cherries from her garden, "because my dear boy, Jamo, has, it turns out, pretty bad food allergies... which we were able to find out in some of the blood testing that we had to do recently because of Covid."



The tests showed that Jameson is allergic to "wheat, dairy and eggs", which prompted Pink to come up with a whole host of new recipes to try out with her son. For the cherry tart, the Walk Me Home star came up with an unusual idea for the "pastry" base - telling her followers: "If you want to make a crust, get some vegan graham crackers. I know some of you out there are throwing up in your mouth, but trust me, they’re delicious and they might even be better than the real ones."



Encouraging her fans to try out the recipe, Pink also asked them to send her pictures once they'd made the tart.