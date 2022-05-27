Bristol-based rapper SAINT is releasing his brand new track ‘One In The Chamber’ on the 10th June 2022 the leading single from his upcoming full-length EP ‘Laws of the Jungle’. A genuine man of the people with lyrics that will resonate across society, SAINT is preparing a project of immense personal significance and self-reflection, looking back at his turbulent past, living with autism, and the lessons learned along the way. ‘One In The Chamber’ comes out through Spinnup, the distribution division of Universal Music.



Hi SAINT, how have you been doing? What have you been up to?

I’ve been blessed! It’s been a really exciting few months for my career. Alongside working, I have been in the studio developing new music and drafting concepts for my next music video, so I’ve been very busy!



When did you start writing music?

I started writing music since around the age of 16 as a way of coping with the turmoil I was feeling at that time. I’m proud of my progression but I know I have more to learn.



You have had to overcome many challenges to get to this point in your career. What are you most proud of?

I was disadvantaged academically and socially from an early age due to being neurodivergent. I learnt to read and write through shapes and symbols and also struggled with dyslexia. I had to work ten times harder to achieve the same outcomes as my peers. I am most proud of the fact that now I use my words to tell my stories.







Tell us about the inspiration behind your track ‘One in The Chamber’

When I wrote the track, I was thinking about the past and comparing to where I am now. The fact you only get one go at life and how significantly your actions can impact other people’s lives. Your actions can impact people’s lives in a positive or negative way, similar to the use of a gun, it can protect but equally it can destroy.

I delved back into my past and reflected on the choices I’ve made in life, some good, some bad and the experiences which ultimately led me to a hospital bed. The track is ultimately about choice, consequences and evolving as a person to learn from my mistakes.



How would you describe yourself in three words?

Honest, Passionate, Ambitious



Do you have any exciting plans for the rest of 2022? What are your goals for career?

I’m excited about releasing the rest of Laws Of The Jungle. We also have a live stream video to go out alongside the Laws Of The Jungle release. I’m currently working on my next music video with the same team that worked on One In The Chamber, which is really exciting. I’m very grateful to be preparing for shows and I’m extremely passionate about fleshing out my next project, which I am already working on.

My main goals are to find a record label that share the same values as me so that we can take this to the next level and develop my skills. One of my biggest goals would be to

headline a festival and ultimately be in a position to initiate the changes in the world I want to see.



Who do you think has influenced your sound the most?

I would say Dr Dre and Eminem have always been my biggest influences both in sound and in their consistency. I remember from a young age the first rap albums that left an impression was Get Rich or Die trying and Eminem’s Curtain Call, I don’t think this is a coincidence.

However, Timberland has also had a big influence on me with regards to the way he uses his drums when he produces a track. If we are talking about rappers I would say my biggest influence is Eminem, I was compelled by his vulnerability and felt like he was talking to me.



Who are some other artists that you’re loving and listening to right now?

J Cole, Eminem and Dave stay in my regular rotation, their words really resonate with me and I can appreciate the attention to detail with regards to their lyricism. I am also listening to Clavish, Potter Payper and Central Cee as I feel they are really holding it down for the UK right now.

