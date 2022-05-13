Album Jo Dog & Paul Black’s Sonic Boom Everybody Rains On My Parade Andy Snipper Share with:





A brief look at the history of Jo Dog and Paul Black will give you some insight into what music they may be offering the listener.

Jo Dog was a founder member of Dogs D’Amour, moved to LA and joined up with Shooting Gallery (Andy McCoy from Hanoi Rocks solo project) and then Guns N’ Roses Gilby Clarke. Paul Black was the original vocalist for L. A. Guns, he was also with LA punk band Mau Mau.

The band consists of Muddy Stardust on bass and keys (and Co-production), Dennis Morehouse on drums, Tony Snow on percussion, Chris Joyner on keys Tony Babylon on bass and together with Dog & Black they make for a mighty noise.



What you get is sloppy, meandering and utterly delightful rock in the manner of the British artists who so impressed their American cousins – touches of ‘Exile’ period Rolling Stones, The Faces, The Kinks or even Dave Dee (Dozy, Beaky Mick & Titch) – with added elements of Delta Blues, Mexicali / Flamenco even Dylan.



The title track has Beatlesque touches in a massively infectious pop-rocker while ‘High Price To Lead A Low Life’ is a delicious ballad with some superb slide guitar – again, top class pop. You even get touches of Chas N Dave on the uproarious ‘Dead In The Water’.



The whole album is good to listen to as it switches from one style to another and really comes out as superior to many current releases.



