Anyone familiar with the rhythmic electronica of Kraftwerk will find something here to intrigue and satisfy.



Mr Flur is, of course, an ex-member of Kraftwerk and the only one of the band still to be making music. This collection of techno-pop numbers features a number of guest artists and shows that Germans can actually demonstrate humour as well as relentless rhythm.



There are a surprising number of references to old computer technology hidden within the 9 tracks and the form is very much based on the classic synths and rhythm machines developed in their Kling Klang studio in Düsseldorf – the Vocoders, Mini-Synths & Rhythm Boxes.







The style hearkens back to albums such as ‘Man Machine’ or ‘Electric Cafe’ but Flur demonstrates quite a sense of humour, taking the mickey out of his own accent on ‘Best Buy’ or referencing punk and surf icons throughout.

Tracks like ‘Electric Sheep’ or ‘Billionaire’ could have been made by classic period Kraftwerk but the vocals are lighter and less complex than Kraftwerk.



The special guests are a feature of the album with U96, Midge Ure, Claudia Brucken & Peter Hook, Anushka and others on every track.



The album though, is very much Wolfgang Flur and I found the whole album a retro joy although still modern as hell.

