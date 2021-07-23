Album Robert J Hunter Nothing But Rust Andy Snipper Share with:





Born and raised on the Island of Aldernay (Channel Islands), you might not have expected an album of rollicking Blues and Americana with a decidedly Southern bent. You probably wouldn’t have expected it to be this good either but it is – really good.



Hunter has been honing his skills with constant touring across the UK, Europe, the USA, has been a finalist in the UK Blues Challenge and has been seen at all the festivals along the way.

Four previous albums have led him here and you can hear all that experience married to a terrific songwriting talent and a belting gruff voice on ‘Nothing But Rust’.



What you get here is 40 minutes of belting rock and Blues, echoes of some of the greats such as Free, Drive By Truckers, Black Crowes and even The Faces but, frankly, anyone worth listening to will have picked up influences from those luminaries.



The pace is irrepressible and Hunters guitar work is superb but it is all underpinned by the keys of Eddie Smith and the engine room of Greg Sheffield (drums) & Joel Mayes (bass). The band produced the album and it was mixed and mastered at Supertone by Wayne Proctor.



A terrific album, well worth a listen (or three).






