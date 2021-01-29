I WANNA ROCK! Music-news recently had the chance to sit down and chat with the incredibly talented rock band Somerville who just put out their fantastic mash-up of two epic songs; "Eruption" by Van Halen and "You Really Got Me" by The Kinks. We learned more about the band, their inspirations, and their future plans.



How did the band Somerville come to be?



Kevin: It all started with two-part guitar harmonies. Gryphon and I met at a rehearsal for a different band a little while back. We talked a little about what bands we liked and we decided to jam Iron Maiden’s "The Trooper." I started playing the opening riff and Gryphon played the harmony over it, and through the whole song we jammed all the two-part guitar harmonies without getting in each other’s way musically. Then we played Thin Lizzy’s "The Boys Are Back in Town" and it was the same magic! We just locked right in with the rhythm, the guitar harmonies, personality, everything. Then I said, “Hey man, you want to start a band? I want to have a band that sounds like Van Halen and Iron Maiden had a baby.”



Gryphon: I said, “Hell yeah.”



Kevin: Later, Noah answered our ad for a bass player and, man, we were blown away by how well we all played together. It was the sheer synergy we all had jamming together that made me realize we were onto something.



Gryphon: Long story short, we’re hungry young bucks with a mutual love for rock and metal, and we’re ready to put our stamp on the music world with our brand of songwriting and musicianship.



You're all super talented musicians. How old were you guys when you each started playing? Do you remember the exact model of your first instrument?



Kevin: Well, I always sang, from the time I was a toddler jumping on the couch singing The Rolling Stones’ "Get Off of My Cloud" to today. I was 12 when I got my first guitar on Christmas morning, and right away I started trying to learn Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin, and Deep Purple riffs! It was one of those Ibanez starter packs. I started taking guitar and music theory lessons after I got my first guitar.



Gryphon: I was 13 when I started teaching myself guitar, but I had played viola in the school orchestra for a few years already. It was one of those kiddie First Act electric guitar bundles that I unwrapped one Christmas morning and immediately started learning songs.



Noah: I was about 10 years ago during summer break, a close friend of mine wanted to start a garage band and he said he needed me to play bass. Luckily, my dad knew a guy who was selling a black Peavey P Bass. My dad and I spent most of the summer doing work on the bass just to get it playing…



Well we know you're fans of Van Halen and The Kinks. Who else have been musical influences of yours?



Kevin: I grew up on a lot of different types of music. I started off with a lot of classical music, especially Mozart. Then I got into The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Aerosmith and especially The Beach Boys. When I started playing guitar, I got really into Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin, Cream, Jimi Hendrix, and then when I heard "Eruption" on the radio, I became obsessed with Van Halen. Still am. Who would’ve guessed that? Then from there I got really into NWOBHM bands like Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Saxon, Diamond Head and thrash metal, especially Megadeth!



Gryphon: I grew up on rock and old school metal like Kiss, AC/DC, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Aerosmith, Guns N Roses, Megadeth, Thin Lizzy, etc.



Noah: I’ve been a fan of hard-hitting guitar with screaming solos and harmonized riffs. But, like a lot of teenagers, I started listening to pop-punk bands like Blink 182, then I was exposed to heavier bands like Black Veil Brides, As I Lay Dying, and Arch Enemy, but I feel most at home when I play stuff from Iron Maiden, Anthrax, and Metallica.



When it comes to your original music, how would you describe your sound?



Gryphon: We want to show with our hard-hitting rhythms and riffs, fierce double guitar attack, and killer vocals that the ballsy, sing-able, yet musically intricate rock and metal we know and love is alive and well.



What's on the horizon for the band?



Kevin: In April we’re going to release our first original single, titled "What’s in It for Me," on all major download/streaming services. We’re also making a music video for "What’s in It for Me" which will be available the same day. We’re currently planning video shoots and finishing mixing for our debut EP, "Shooting to the Top," which will be released later in 2021.



How can new fans find you online?



Kevin: For starters, you need a computer or smartphone! You can find us on our website, somervillemusic.com, on Instagram @somervilleofficial, Twitter @somervillerock, Facebook @somervillerocks, and ReverbNation @somerville1.



