As anyone with an ear for musical history knows, Dion DeMucci has had hits in every decade since the 1950s either with The Belmonts or as a solo artist.



This collection of songs features Dion recording with 14 famous friends, most of whom are legends in their own right.

14 tracks, 14 collaborations and really 14 very different styles although it has to be said that there are a few tracks where he struggles a touch. In the main however, he sings strong and solid, laying down some fine Blues.



The stars on the album include Jeff Beck, Joe Bonamassa, Samantha Fish, Billy Gibbons, Van Morrison, John Hammond Jr, Patti Scialfa, Brian Setzer, Bruce Springsteen Joe Louis Walker …and the playing all through is top notch and sounds as though these really are recordings with friends.



An album of this ilk is normally a vanity project for an ageing rocker who wants to show he still has the ‘chops’ but I don’t think you can really level that charge against Dion; his reputation is still strong and I got the feeling this was done largely for the pleasure of recording with these artists.



Everyone will have their own favourites of the songs and performances on offer and I particularly enjoyed the easy Blues swing of ‘Bam Bang Boom’ with Billy Gibbons and ‘Blues Comin’ On’ featuring Joe Bonamassa while there is a beautiful collaboration with Jeff Beck on ‘Can’t Start Over Again’ (the new single)

.

A really enjoyable album, if not one to change the direction of the Blues, and well worth some deep investigation.



