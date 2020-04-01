We've all heard of the term “yacht rock” but there is a whole sub-genre of laid back Americana that could very well be labelled “dock rock”. Occasionally spawned from coastal towns but most often the product of lakeside communities, dock rock is distinguishable immediately. One or more acoustics, chilled-out rhythm section, and mid-range vocals. The vibe is more or less upbeat. A little wistful but not enough to ruin the mood too much, it is summer after all. Something you can imagine being played to the patio of a dockside pub at sunset.



'Everywhere I Roam' is the solo debut from Michigan singer-songwriter Sean Miller. Taking a break from his band The Real Ingredients, Miller is using this opportunity to showcase his voice and his stories. The singer's resort-town home of Petoskey, MI figures largely in the album, influencing with its lakeside vibe. The seven-song EP features Miller's breezy summer tunes with a loose country bounce.



A casual 1-2 stomp kicks off 'Couldn't Make This House a Home'. A plaintive look back at a relationship that couldn't be held up on pleasantries and drunken nights alone. A warbling organ holds down the emotional centre as Miller tells his tale in a resigned croon. 'Fly On' is an earnestly strummed inspirational ditty and 'Canned Peaches' takes a long view of life, looking down the road to where we'll end up years down the road.



An album standout is the duet with cozy-voiced Lara Fullford. 'Phone Call Smiles' tells of those midnight calls during the blossoming of a relationship that leaves you grinning like a fool. The guitar flickers with embellishments as the drums hold down a steady shuffle. Fullford makes her entrance on the second verse with an airy coo. Miller is prompted to take the lower range with suits him very well. The harmonization makes the track.



The title track is an ode to the midwestern states played over minor chords and more anchoring organ. The track takes us on a trip around the great lakes, dustin' up some country roads but finding ourselves back at the Petoskey shore in the end. Everywhere I Roam, though perhaps unintentional, is a loving tribute to the town Miller calls home. An album to pull up a chair, grab a beer, and take itn the sunset to.