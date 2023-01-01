Teyana Taylor announces split from Iman Shumpert

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have separated after seven years of marriage.

The singer announced on Instagram on Sunday that she and the former basketball player have been separated "for a while" but are still "the best of friends".

"To be 1000% clear, 'infidelity' ain't one of the reasons for our departure," she wrote. "We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain't ever played with or about THAT (sic)."

Teyana, 32, began dating Iman, 33, in 2013 and they tied the knot in October 2016. Their first daughter, Junie, was born in December 2015 and their second, Rue, followed in September 2020.

Explaining why they kept the split quiet, Teyana continued, "We just keep y'all a*ses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we've been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise. The only reason I'm even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it's unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y'all."

Iman has yet to publicly comment on the separation.