John Legend and Chrissy Teigen renew wedding vows

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have renewed their marriage vows.

The Ordinary People singer and his model wife wed in Lake Como, Italy, in September 2003. The couple returned to the idyllic destination and reaffirmed their commitment to each other during a romantic ceremony on Saturday.

“We come to this place for magic!!!” Chrissy wrote on her Instagram account, as she shared a series of photos from a celebration held the evening before the vow renewal.

Guests were treated to brunch at Villa Pizzo on Saturday, followed by dancing and dinner, reported People.

Chrissy and John are rumoured to have arrived by boat, with the 44-year-old singer making a heartfelt speech later in the evening.

John wore a smart tuxedo for the ceremony, while Chrissy looked stunning in a blue beaded Georges Hobeika mini dress.

The couple were joined by their four children, Luna, seven, Miles, five, Esti, eight months, and three-month-old Wren.

Before the ceremony, Chrissy joked she hadn’t planned to host such an elaborate event.

“Like we do NOT want a renewal, it’s corny,” she wrote in a text to Brooklyn Decker, according to screenshots uploaded to Instagram on Saturday. “But that’s what it’s sounding like, isn’t it? LOL.”

Brooklyn and her husband, former tennis player Andy Roddick, are believed to have attended the ceremony.

Chrissy, 37, also shared a video of baby Wren getting ready for the big day on her Instagram Story account.

“Oh, are you so fancy?” she asked Wren in the clip, as he was seen having his hair combed.

“Hi! You look really good,” she added.