Fall Out Boy announce tour with Jimmy Eat World

Fall Out Boy are hitting the road with Jimmy Eat World next year.

The bands have come together to announce the 'So Much for (2our) Dust' trek which kicks off in Portland, Oregon on February 28 and covers US cities including Seattle, Austin, Orlando, Baltimore, New York, Nashville and Milwaukee before wrapping up in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 6.

The news was announced on Fall Out Boy's social media pages with a statement declaring: "The sequel has arrived. So Much For (2our) Dust is coming back around to the US next year.This time we’re bringing @jimmyeatworld on the whole tour."

Other artists to feature as support acts will include The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play and CARR.

The band's previous tour dates featured fellow rockers Bring Me the Horizon. Fall Out Boy have also scheduled shows in Europe and Australia for 2023 with stops in the UK and Germany before they head Down Under in December.

Fall Out Boy released their new album 'So Much (For) Stardust' in March and they also launched bizarre limited edition vinyl version filled with real tears for "maximum emotional fidelity". The so-called Crynyl records sold out of pre-orders within an hour with just 50 copies available, although the band said some have been held back for a giveaway.

The package included a double-sided, tear-filled LP in a gatefold box with built-in tissue dispenser. On the Crynyl site for the special edition album, it reads: 'Music is more than just sound waves. It's passion, struggle, and emotion. 'That's why we developed a new kind of record: one that contains the artists' actual tears. 'When you listen to a Crynyl release, you're not just listening to what the artist played, you're feeling what they felt." The band joked that the records "may contain eyeliner traces". They added: "Every Crynyl release is filled with actual tears from the artist. "We gather tears samples using sterile collection kits, dilute them into a sonically-optimized solution, then seal them into each record using proprietary Crynylseal technology."