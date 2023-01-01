The Game slams 50 Cent for 'hitting' concertgoer with microphone

The Game has slammed 50 Cent for injuring a woman with his microphone during a concert.

In a Thursday Instagram Story, the Eazy rapper shared a TMZ video about an incident in which the In Da Club rapper injured a woman by hurling his microphone off the stage during his Los Angeles concert on Wednesday.

The Game, real name Jayceon Taylor, captioned the video, referencing 50 Cent’s real name Curtis Jackson, “Curtis, yo fat a** came to LA hitting women.”

The post came hours after a TikTok video surfaced which showed 50 Cent throwing a microphone - reportedly broken - off the stage during his performance and hitting Power 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain in the forehead.

After TMZ reported that Monegain filed a criminal battery police report that night, 50 Cent’s lawyer Scott Leemon denied that the rapper had “intentionally” hit the radio host.

“Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone,” Leemon said in a statement to Page Six on Thursday. “Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed.”

A wound created by the microphone reportedly required stitches, and for Monegain’s head to be wrapped in gauze. Photos of her injuries have circulated online.