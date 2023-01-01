NEWS Dave & Central Cee dominate with 'Sprinter' for eighth week at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





Dave and Central Cee have made it eight weeks at Number 1 with Sprinter.



The UK rap smash, which gained over 8 million streams this week, is now the second longest-running Number 1 single of the year, after Miley Cyrus’s 10-week reign with Flowers. Miracle by Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding also spent eight weeks at Number 1 earlier this year, but did so non-consecutively.



Hi Barbie! Today, three tracks from Barbie: The Album all rise into the Top 5, making it the first film soundtrack ever to land three Top 5 singles simultaneously; Billie Eilish’s contemplative What Was I Made For (3), Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night (4) and Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s Barbie World (5). For more on the Barbie takeover, check below.



Outside the Top 10, Byron Messia’s fast-rising breakout dancehall hit Talibans vaults a massive seventeen places to Number 12, while Becky Hill and Chase & Status’s Disconnect is up eight to Number 17.



Stormzy and RAYE debut at Number 23 with their chill banger The Weekend, while Travis Scott’s lead single from his long-awaited new LP Utopia, K-Pop with Bad Bunny and The Weeknd, enters at Number 24. Closer by Bou ft. Slay jumps seven places to a new peak of Number 27.



This week’s biggest gainer comes from US singer-songwriter Noah Kahan, who uplifts a gigantic 49 slots to break into the Top 40 for the first time with Dial Drunk (32).



And finally, after a brief hiatus, ZAYN returns to the Official Chart with his garage-influenced new single Love Like This, which debuts at Number 36 - his first Top 40 single in five years and eighth overall.

