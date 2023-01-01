Justin Timberlake and Timbaland tease collaboration with Nelly Furtado

Justin Timberlake and Timbaland have teased a potential collaboration with Nelly Furtado.

Long-time collaborators, the Sexy Back singer, 42, and the prolific producer, 51, have been working on Justin's forthcoming sixth studio album.

On Tuesday, Timbaland took to Instagram to share two new posts involving Nelly, whom the producer worked with in 2006 to realise her Grammy-nominated album Loose.

The first post included a photo of Timbaland and Justin in the studio on a FaceTime call with Nelly, captioned, "Da dream team @justintimberlake @nellyfurtado".

The second was a snippet of Nelly's vocals playing out in the studio.

"Oooooooo boyyyyyyy. We back!!!!!!!!," Timbaland captioned the second post.

Both posts hinted that the Say It Right singer, 44, could be set to appear on Justin's new album.

Timbaland spoke with Variety in April about the recording sessions for the forthcoming LP, gushing, "Everything sounds great".

"Now it's really on (Justin,) how he plans to wrap it up and how and when he envisions it to come out," the producer added. "With an artist of his calibre, everything has to be aligned, but it's done and it's coming."

While no official release date has been announced, Timbaland noted that the album would be reminiscent of "FutureSex part two", in reference to Justin's acclaimed 2006 sophomore album FutureSex/LoveSounds.