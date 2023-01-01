Madonna thanks fans for support since hospitalisation

Madonna has thanked her fans for their support following her hospitalisation last month.

The Material Girl singer, 64, shared a tribute to her supporters via Instagram on Tuesday.

"A single rose can be my garden. A single friend my world. Thank You," she captioned the post.

The A League of Their Own star accompanied the post with a photo of herself hugging a bouquet of flowers.

On her Instagram Story, she also posted two photos of herself holding onto a plush toy.

Fans of the Like A Virgin singer posted their well wishes in the comments, with one writing, "We love u! We're so blessed to have you in this world." Another added, "Very happy to see you're taking care of yourself first."

Madonna has been in recovery following a "serious bacterial infection" that sent her to the intensive care unit on 24 June. She has since been recovering at home.

Earlier this month, the singer explained that the North American leg of her tour - originally scheduled to begin in July - would be rescheduled to begin in Europe in October.