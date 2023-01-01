NEWS Tom Grennan closes show for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Newsdesk Share with :





Silverstone’s new-look music offering for the 2023 Formula 1 Aramco British Grand Prix brought in record crowds, as fans flocked to see four extraordinary nights of live music from a stellar line-up of global artists.



Kicking off with a best of British theme, Thursday night’s inaugural Launch Party saw three-time Brit Award nominee Cat Burns open the weekend as 45,000 fans packed out the newly-expanded music arena. Jess Glynne followed with effortless entertainment before one of the biggest artists, DJs and producers in the world, Calvin Harris shut the evening down with an historic headline show.



Festival powerhouse Jax Jones turned things up a notch on Friday, performing hit after hit to a sea of eager fans. Saturday saw one of the best-selling groups of all time, rap quartet Black Eyed Peas, perform a set of esteemed classics - with British driver George Russell joining them on stage during their performance.



As race day arrived Damian Lewis performed the pre-race National Anthem to a buzzing Silverstone crowd, and the local support was not to be disappointed as an afternoon of high-octane racing saw the Brits dominate the podium with Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton taking P2 and P3 respectively.



The racing may have finished but there was still time for one more musical blow-out, as chart-topping superstar Tom Grennan closed the weekend with a monumental performance to end an unforgettable weekend of British music and motorsport.



Already a highlight of the British sporting calendar, the British Grand Prix is fast becoming a key moment in the British music industry’s calendar too - with a number of music heavyweights performing and attending over the course of the weekend.



2022’s National Anthem performer Sam Ryder was in attendance on Sunday, and commented: “It's amazing to be back at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix! I’ve always loved coming here - whether it’s to perform last year or to enjoy the racing and music as a fan.



Last year I had the privilege of performing the National Anthem, which was a huge highlight in a year full of pinch-me moments. It was great to pass the baton to Damian today, and his rendition was absolutely magic!



The crowd at Silverstone really is second to none. Everyone is so excited to be here and you can feel the energy from the moment you arrive. For me, this is one of the best weekends of the year!



The music this year has been incredible! It’s great to see Silverstone continue to up the levels and bring more and more to the fans, old & new who have been captivated by F1. It truly feels like a music festival and a huge sporting event all rolled in to one. I’m stoked for next year!"



This year’s music offering was curated by Grammy nominated and Ivor Novello Award-winning British songwriter and producer Jamie Scott, who was appointed Director of Music and the Arts at Silverstone last year.



As well as securing the headline acts, Scott also recruited industry pioneers Library Productions, who manage the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, to create bespoke staging that towered over previous years.



This year’s new-look music offering kick-starts a new era of music at Silverstone, as the home of British motorsport looks to grow its reputation as a leading sport and music venue.



Photo credit: Silverstone Circuit

