Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans engaged

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans are engaged to marry.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, The Pussycat Dolls frontwoman announced that the former rugby star had proposed to her while on a beach in her native Hawaii.

"I said yes," Nicole, 44, captioned photos of the proposal, while the 38-year-old Scottish sportsman wrote, "My Ever After."

Nicole former's Pussycat Doll bandmate Kimberly Wyatt commented, "I’m so happy for you! Congratulations to you both!!!"

She also received congratulatory messages from Robin Thicke, Paris Hilton, Rebel Wilson, and Jason Momoa, among others.

Nicole and Thom met in 2019 on the set of The X Factor: Celebrity, on which Nicole judged and Thom performed in the boy band Try Star. They were spotted kissing at a London bar after the finale aired in November that year.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe Awards afterparty in January 2020.

"She's so easy and fun to be around. I've hit the jackpot," Thom said of Nicole in a previous interview with The Sun. "People always say, 'When you know, you know,' and I can honestly say I'd never really had that moment. But within the first couple of days with Nicole it was just awesome and it has been awesome ever since."

Nicole was previously engaged to 311 singer Nick Hexum in the early 2000s. She was also in an on-off relationship with race driver Lewis Hamilton between 2007 and 2015.