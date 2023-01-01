Shakira learned she was 'betrayed' by Gerard Piqué while father was in ICU

Shakira learned that she was "betrayed" by her ex-partner Gerard Piqué while her father was in intensive care.

In an interview with People en Español, the Colombian star revealed that she learned she had been "betrayed" by the Spanish soccer star last year while her father, William Merabak Chadid, was "gravely injured" in hospital in Barcelona after a bad fall.

"Everything happened at once. My home was falling apart. I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU," the 46-year-old told the outlet.

The performer recalled thinking that she "wasn't going to survive" the hardships she was going through at the time.

"The man I have loved most in my life, my father, was leaving me when I needed him the most. I couldn't talk to him, or go to my best friend for the advice I needed so much," she remembered.

Explaining her father's recovery process, the Waka Waka performer shared that it had "been very hard and slow" but he is a "wonderful man and endearing character who surprises us all with his strength".

Shakira stated that her dad has "overcome COVID once, two accidents, one pneumonia, and five surgeries - all of this at 91 years of age" and described him as "the biggest example of resilience".

Months after the Hips Don't Lie singer announced her split from the sports star in June 2022, she released a song titled BZRP Music Session #53, which featured details about their breakup and Gerard's new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

The former couple, who share sons Milan and Sasha, were together for 11 years.