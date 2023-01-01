Timbaland calls R Kelly 'the king of R&B'

Timbaland has asserted that R Kelly is "the king of R&B".

R Kelly was sentenced to 31 years in prison over sex trafficking charges after the Lifetime documentary Surviving R Kelly brought his crimes to light.

In a recent episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast, Timbaland told host Shannon Sharpe that, despite R Kelly's history as a sex trafficker, the 51-year-old producer believed Kelly was still the best in his genre.

"R Kelly's the king of R&B. We all know that man," noted Timbaland (real name Timothy Zachery Mosley). "And it's funny... everybody jump when you say R Kelly. I'm like, so we just gonna ignore the music that he gave us, that we all jam to?"

The producer - who has collaborated with Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado, and others - also urged podcast listeners to separate art from the artist.

"His art is his art; I ain't going to bash the man's art," he said. "Don't mix music up with personal... Don't bring drama into music. Leave that outside."

R Kelly was banned in 2021 from using or creating YouTube channels, with the Google-owned platform also shutting down his previous channels RKellyVevo and RKellyTV. However, his songs have remained on Spotify and Apple Music.