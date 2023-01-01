'I've always wanted to perform!' Former Love Island star launches comeback single

Samira Mighty has "always wanted" to sing.

The 27-year-old star - who started out as an actress in West End shows such as 'Mamma Mia!' and 'Dreamgirls' - was a contestant on the 2018 series of 'Love Island' but launched a career in music last year and has now released her new single 'That's Not What My Friends Say', which she says is about finding "the one" in life who won't let her down.

She told The Daily Star's Wired column: "For as long as I can remember, I have always wanted to be on stag, dance, sing and perform. I have been through it with dating as well, so this is the time to find your voice and just say what you want to say! It's all about finding the one that won't completely screw you over - but they all are! Exes for me are exes. I don't want to know where they are or what they are doing - they are blocked."

The former 'X Factor: Celebrity' contestant - who finished in eighth place on the hit ITV2 reality dating series - went on to remind fans that she was in fact working in the entertainment industry long before she appeared in the villa and implored others to "drop" the stigma surrounding sudden fame on a TV show.

She added: "I would hate people to think 'She's just some girl on a TV show that now sings. But actually, my job before the villa was being a performer. It is a thing that people really need to drop, if I am being honest!"

'That's Not What My Friends Say' is available to stream across all platforms now.