NEWS Lewis Capaldi 'Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent' outselling Top 20 combined Newsdesk





Lewis Capaldi is currently outselling the rest of the Official Albums Chart Top 20 combined as he surges towards Number 1 with Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.



At the midweek mark, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent has already notched up 68,000 chart sales – could it overtake current UK Number 1 album, Ed Sheeran’s Subtract, and become the fastest-selling LP of the year so far?



The second studio album from the Scottish superstar has already been trailed by three Official UK Number 1 singles – Forget Me, Pointless, and Wish You The Best – and has set the stage for Lewis’ second album to match the unprecedented, record-breaking success of his first, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.



Lewis’s debut album is a true Official Chart juggernaut, having passing the one million UK chart sales mark little over a year after its release and containing behemoth hit Someone You Loved, now the most-streamed song in Official Chart history.



Meanwhile, Def Leppard team up with Royal Philharmonic Orchestra for Drastic Symphonies, which could debut at Number 2, followed by further new entries including English rock band Sleep Token’s Take Me Back To Eden (3) and Swedish rockers Ghost’s covers EP Phantomime (4).



English prog-rockers Yes’s Mirror To The Sky (6) and legendary singer-songwriter Paul Simon’s Seven Psalms (9) are also looking to complete this week’s possible new entries inside the Top 10.



As the UK dates for her worldwide tour approach early next month, SZA’s SOS could break back into the Top 10 (7), while Beyoncé continues to slay on the RENAISSAINCE TOUR, meaning its parent album could strut up two this week (11).



Further down, The Smiths’ hits compilation The Sound of The Smiths could return to the Top 40 (30), following news on Friday that the group’s bassist Andy Rourke had died aged 59.



Electronic duo Left Field’s vinyl reissue of debut record Leftism could see the 1995 LP re-enter the Top 40 (33), having peaked at Number 3 upon its original release.



And finally, British record producer and musician Steel Banglez’s debut album The Playlist could help the artist make his Official Albums Chart debut (40), the new record features collaborations with the likes of Nines, Tion Wayne and Burna Boy.

