Little Richard: King & Queen of Rock n Roll on BBC iPlayer

Little Richard: King and Queen of Rock'n'Roll – is now streaming on BBC iPlayer. The 90 minute feature length film gives a really wonderful insight into this legend of rock 'n' roll.



Thrusting, fabulous and seemingly fearless, Little Richard can genuinely stake a claim on having invented rock ’n’ roll. A black artist who grew up in the segregated South, Richard Penniman broke down barriers and took 1950s America by storm.



The Beatles and The Rolling Stones supported him, and took inspiration from his musicianship and stagecraft. He went on to influence artists as diverse as David Bowie, Elton John, Michael Jackson and Prince.



But the inner conflict between his religious beliefs and the music style he pioneered – as well as his battles with his own sexuality - led Little Richard to quit rock ‘n’ roll not just once, but twice. He spent years feeling that his contribution to music had been overlooked in favour of white rock 'n' roll stars like Elvis Presley and Pat Boone.



Directed by James House and featuring stellar interviewees, including Ringo Starr, Keith Richards, Nile Rodgers and Big Freedia, alongside intimate contributions from friends and bandmates and the never-before-broadcast words of Little Richard himself, this feature-length documentary tells the story of a rollercoaster life; of musical highs and knuckle-biting lows, and makes the case that Richard should be crowned the king - and queen - of rock ‘n' roll.



If you’re interested in speaking to anyone from the film, I have a variety of interview opportunities, including Charles White, Little Richard’s biographer and close friend, who can talk in detail about Richard, due to the close relationship they shared. He wrote Little Richard’s mind-blowingly candid, best-selling biography in 90s, and they formed a life-long friendship. From that time, he has access to hours of unused footage of interviews with Little Richard, after spending extended time with him in the ‘80s, which he’s also happy to talk about. Amongst others, also available for interviews are, Bobby Rush (friend of Little Richard and multi Grammy award-winning blues musician), Big Freedia, Ron Jones (friend and manager during 80s), Reverend Bill Minson (friend and spiritual advisor), Charles Moore (valet) and Little Richard: King and Queen of Rock'n'Roll Director, James House can provide insight into the making of this film and how he secured access to everyone featured. There are other interview opportunities from the film’s contributors too, so do let me know if you’d like to discuss these further.

