NEWS The Reytons on course to claim first-ever Number 1 album with 'What’s Rock & Roll?' Newsdesk Share with :





The Reytons lead the race for this week’s Official Number 1 album with What’s Rock & Roll?



The South Yorkshire-formed indie group – comprising Jonny Yerrell, Lee Holland, Joe O’Brien and Sean O’Connor – track for the top spot at the midweek point with their third full-length release What’s Rock & Roll? Previously, the band scored two UK Top 40 albums with 2021 records May Seriously Hard You And Others Around (27) and Kids Off The Estate (11).



But it’s by no means a done deal, as two further new entries look set to impact the Top 5. Black Star Riders eye a career-best with their fifth studio album Wrong Side Of Paradise (2). The group – made up of Thin Lizzy members Ricky Warwick, Sam Wood, Robbie Crane and Zak St John – already boast four UK Top 40 LPs; 2013 debut All Hell Breaks Loose (25), 2015’s The Killer Instinct (13), 2017 record Heavy Fire (6) and 2019 release Another State Of Grace (14).



2021 Eurovision winners Måneskin could claim their first-ever UK Top 10 album with RUSH! this week (3). Italian rockers Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Ethan Torchio and Thomas Raggi previously charted with 2021 release Teatro d’ira – Vol. I (49).



Dublin-formed group The Murder Capital also track to score a career-best with their latest release Gigi’s Recovery (7). The band – comprising James McGovern, Damien Tuit, Cathal Roper, Gabriel Pascal Blake and Diarmuid Brennan – previously reached the Top 40 with 2019 LP When I Have Fears (18).



Elsewhere, Ladytron could claim their first-ever Top 40 record with Time’s Arrow (17), while a super deluxe reissue of Thin Lizzy’s 1978 LP Live and Dangerous could boost it back into the Top 40 for the first time in 45 years.



Metal group Riverside track to secure their first UK Top 40 album with ID.Entity this week (22), as Welsh musician John Cale eyes his first since 1990 with latest release Mercy (37).



And finally, New York-formed rock group We Are Scientists could enjoy a fourth UK Top 40 LP – and their first since 2008 – with Lobes (38).

