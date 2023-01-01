Bianca Censori's family react to Kanye West 'wedding' news

Members of Bianca Censori's family appear to approve of her recent "marriage" to Kanye West.



Last Friday, sources close to the couple told TMZ that the rapper recently tied the knot with the Yeezy designer in a private ceremony. However, the union may not be legally binding as they have reportedly not filed a marriage certificate.



After the news broke, reporters at the Herald Sun reached out to Bianca's relatives in Melbourne, Australia for comment.



"It's very exciting news for both my sister and the family, but we choose to have some privacy for the time being," Bianca's sister, Angelina Censori, told the outlet.



Another relative, Alyssia Censori, added that she was "super happy for them both".



Kanye and Bianca reportedly wed in Los Angeles.



Later, editors at Page Six published photos of the pair at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills hotel with wedding bands on their fingers.



The marriage report comes two months after Kanye finalised his divorce from Kim Kardashian, the mother of his four children.



Kanye, also known as Ye, has yet to publicly confirm the speculation.