Pink pays tribute to ‘miracle’ son on his sixth birthday

8 h
Newsdesk

Pink has paid tribute to her ‘miracle’ son Jameson Moon Hart on his sixth birthday.

Taking to instagram, the ‘So What’ singer said in a heartfelt post:

“My baby boy. 6 years young today,” she wrote.
“They said we couldn’t have you. Then you had to try twice to get here.

“I wasn’t sure I could love another the way I loved Willow already.

“I thought it would break me in half.

“Instead, having you exploded my head and my heart and made me bigger.

“You are a miracle.”

Alongside sharing some adorable photos, Pink added “You are the silliest, funniest, friendliest, kindest little human and I thank my lucky stars every single day that I get to be around someone like you.”

It comes after the ‘Never Not Gonna Dance Again’ star recently received a standing ovation during her Olivia Newton-John tribute performance of Hopelessly Devoted to You at the AMAs, according to the New York Post.

Chatting about the late ‘Grease’ star, Pink said: “She was a very kind, kind human being. I’m happy to be the one doing it.”

Pink’s new album TRUSTFALL is set to be released 17th 2023, alongside a tour with dates in the UK.

