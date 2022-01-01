NEWS Pink pays tribute to ‘miracle’ son on his sixth birthday Newsdesk Share with :





Pink has paid tribute to her ‘miracle’ son Jameson Moon Hart on his sixth birthday.



Taking to instagram, the ‘So What’ singer said in a heartfelt post:



“My baby boy. 6 years young today,” she wrote.

“They said we couldn’t have you. Then you had to try twice to get here.



“I wasn’t sure I could love another the way I loved Willow already.



“I thought it would break me in half.



“Instead, having you exploded my head and my heart and made me bigger.



“You are a miracle.”



Alongside sharing some adorable photos, Pink added “You are the silliest, funniest, friendliest, kindest little human and I thank my lucky stars every single day that I get to be around someone like you.”



It comes after the ‘Never Not Gonna Dance Again’ star recently received a standing ovation during her Olivia Newton-John tribute performance of Hopelessly Devoted to You at the AMAs, according to the New York Post.



Chatting about the late ‘Grease’ star, Pink said: “She was a very kind, kind human being. I’m happy to be the one doing it.”



Pink’s new album TRUSTFALL is set to be released 17th 2023, alongside a tour with dates in the UK.

