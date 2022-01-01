Tory Lanez's trial begins over Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Tory Lanez once again denied shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020 as his trial kicked off in Los Angeles on Monday.

The 30-year-old, real name Daystar Peterson, faces charges including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence for allegedly shooting Megan in both feet in July 2020.

The trial began with both sides presenting their opening statements. The prosecution argued that Tory and Megan got into an argument while driving back from a party thrown by Kylie Jenner and she insulted his musical skills.

After she asked the driver to pull over and left the vehicle, Tory allegedly yelled, "Dance, b**ch!" and shot Megan, real name Megan Pete, in the feet multiple times.

Prosecutors revealed Tory tested positive for gunshot residue, although three other people also did, including Megan's former best friend Kelsey Nicole Harris, who was in the car.

According to BuzzFeed News, they also showed text messages and calls from Tory in which he apologised and wrote he was "too drunk" and "s**t should never have happened" shortly after the incident.

In their opening statements, the defence argued that Tory was saying sorry for the argument and allegedly being sexually involved with both Megan and Kelsey.

His legal team plans to present the theory that Kelsey was the one who fired the gun. They insisted he tested positive for gunshot residue because he tried to take the weapon away from her. They added his DNA was not on the firearm.

According to Rolling Stone, Megan and Kelsey will both testify for the prosecution, while Tory's defence lawyer said Corey Gamble - who is dating Kylie's mother Kris Jenner - will also take to the witness stand.

The trial continues.