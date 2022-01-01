Dua Lipa's new album will have different 'lyrical theme'

Dua Lipa has indicated her new album will be "different sonically" to her earlier music.

In May, the New Rules hitmaker revealed during an interview for U.S. Vogue magazine that she had made good progress with her third studio album.

However, in a new chat with Variety, Dua admitted that she is still working on the record and is beginning to find a "cohesive" sound.

"It's taken a complete turn as I've carried on working, and I really feel now that it's starting to sound cohesive," she told the outlet. "So I'm going to keep writing in the early months of the new year and see where that takes me. The album is different - it's still pop but it's different sonically, and there's more of a lyrical theme."

And like her previous records, 2017's Dua Lipa and 2020's Future Nostalgia, Dua noted that the title will be a good hint of what is to come.

"If I told you the title, everything would make sense - but I think we'll just have to wait," the 27-year-old teased.

Most recently, Dua found success with Elton John on the song, Cold Heart (PNAU Remix), and her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion titled Sweetest Pie.

She recently concluded her Future Nostalgia Tour.