Mark Hoppus: Blink-182 reunion secret was a burden to carry around

Mark Hoppus admits it was a "burden" to carry around the secret of Blink-182's reunion tour for "so long".

The 50-year-old bassist and drummer Travis Barker are re-forming with the rockers' original co-founding member Tom DeLonge for a new full-length studio album and a world tour, and Mark is relieved the news is finally out.

He said: "I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. That was a burden to carry that secret for so long."

The star was asked by a fan at a baseball game just days ago whether there was "any way at all" that Tom could re-join the band, and Mark was tempted to let the supporter know that good news was on its way.

Speaking on his Apple Music show 'After School Radio', he added: "I’m like, ‘Any way for what?' He’s like, ‘Is there any chance of a Blink-182 reunion tour with Tom back in the band at all?’

"He had such hope and desperation in his eyes, and I just wanted to put my hand on his shoulder and say, ‘My friend, just you wait. Just wait three, four more days.’

"I should have taken his name and should have just posted it on Instagram, [and] been like, ‘This is for you, Steve! Great idea!' "

The group are releasing new single 'Edging' on Friday (14.10.22), and it marks the first time in a decade that the trio have been in a studio together.

The 'What's My Age Again?' hitmakers will play concerts in the UK, Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand and their first-ever shows in Latin America, with the mammoth run of gigs set to kick off next March, before concluding in February 2024.