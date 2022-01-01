The xx will 'definitely' release new music, says Oliver Sim

Oliver Sim says new The xx music is "definitely" on the cards.

The composer - who dropped his debut solo album ‘Hideous Bastard’ in 2021 - has reassured fans that while he, Jamie xx and Romy Madley Croft are busy with their respective solo careers, they will regroup to record new tunes.

Appearing on the Consequence’s 'Kyle Meredith With…' podcast, Oliver said: “The xx will always be my home and will always be my priority. And normally I wouldn’t speak for Romy [Madley Croft] and Jamie [xx], but I know they feel the same. I think all of us doing our solo projects just makes me excited. It’s like, how is this gonna change the band? What have we all learned independently? And nothing is recorded at the moment, but there is more music from The xx, definitely.”

The group previously teased new music in December 2019.

The 'Crystalised' hitmakers posted alongside a snap of the group taken by photographer Willy Vanderperre: "Looking forward to 2020!

"We've all been working on new music can't wait to share it with you!

"Hope you have the best new year!"

The trio's last studio album was 2017's 'I See You', and in 2018 they released remix LP 'Remixes'.

In summer 2018, bassist-and-vocalist Oliver gave an update on the progress of their new material.

He said: "I've done a lot of work with Romy in the last couple of weeks. "I've done a lot of work with Jamie, but we haven't had that moment yet of all three of us being in the room together."

He added that they'd been working on individual projects "as if we're making our own records".

Away from the band, singer-and-guitarist Romy has co-written a number of tracks, including Dua Lipa and Silk City's mega-hit 'Electricity', while Jamie co-wrote Florence + The Machine's 'Big God' and is listed as a producer on Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus' 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart'.

Recently, Romy teamed up with Fred Again... on 'Lights Out', while Jamie has been touring and playing festivals.