Hans Zimmer to be celebrated with BBC documentary

Hans Zimmer's life and career will be celebrated in an upcoming BBC documentary.



The 60-minute film, titled Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel, is scheduled to premiere on BBC Two in the U.K. on 16 October.



The in-depth, personal profile will begin with Zimmer's early life in post-war Germany and chart how he became one of the most influential and talented movie composers of his generation, according to the BBC.



Directors Ron Howard, Denis Villeneuve, Christopher Nolan, Barry Levinson, James L. Brooks, Gore Verbinski, Steve McQueen, and Stephen Frears were interviewed for the film.



"I'm honoured to be sharing this insight into my career and life with the BBC audience," Zimmer said in a statement. "My hope is that this documentary inspires and emboldens you to unapologetically pursue your passions and find a deeper understanding for my scores and above all, music."



The documentary's director, Francis Hanly, added, "The sheer number of standout movies Hans Zimmer has scored over the past 40 years is incredible. It was a dream job to sit and film him at the keyboard in his studio as he gave us an intimate and exclusive demonstration of the techniques and sounds he's created and the ideas that lie behind some of his most famous scores."



During his 40-year career, Zimmer has composed the scores for films such as The Lion King, Pirates of the Caribbean, Gladiator, The Dark Knight, Inception, No Time to Die, and Dune.