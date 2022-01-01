Bluwitched reunited!: B'Witched to open for Blue on Heart and Soul Tour

B'Witched are joining Blue on their 'Heart and Soul' tour in December.

The 'C'est La Vie' hitmakers - comprising twins Edele and Keavy Lynch, Lindsay Armaou and Sinead O'Carroll - are thrilled to be joining the reunited boy band on their jaunt in support of their comeback album of the same name.

And they've also teased a new song and more "surprises" are on the way.

The Irish four-piece said: “We are so excited to announce that we will be joining Blue on their Heart and Soul arena tour in December 2022. We have been wanting to tour together for some time now after nicknaming ourselves Bluwitched several years ago and are thrilled it is finally happening.

"We’ve known the guys for so long and have always loved their energy and their approach, so we know this is going to be a mega show. We will be bringing our hits of course but we have a new single and expect some surprises from us too! We want to put on an amazing show and can’t wait to see all the fans and some new faces too. What better way to end the year!”

The 'One Love' hitmakers commented: “We are really excited to be teaming up with the girls from B*Witched on our UK tour. We had great fun touring Australia and New Zealand with the girls a few years ago and we are looking forward to round two!"

The two acts toured together for 'The Big Reunion' shows in 2013, along with Five, 911, Atomic Kitten, Honeyz, and Liberty X.

Megan McKenna - who is best known for appearing on 'The Only Way is Essex' - is also opening for the 'Guilty' hitmakers.

Blue - comprising Duncan James, Simon Webbe, Antony Costa and Lee Ryan - release their first album in seven years on October 28.

Tickets are on sale via officialblue.com.

Blue's tour dates are:

Sunday 4th December - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Monday 5th December - Manchester AO Arena

Wednesday 7th December - Leeds First Direct Arena

Friday 9th December - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Sunday 11th December - Liverpool M+S Bank Arena

Monday 12th December - Brighton Centre

Tuesday 13th December - London The O2

Thursday 15th December - Bournemouth International Centre

Friday 16th December - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sunday 18th December - Aberdeen P+J Live

Monday 19th December - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Tuesday 20th December - Newcastle Utilita Arena