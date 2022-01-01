Becky G is still 'really happy' with Chicken Noodle Soup

Becky G is "really happy" with the way 'Chicken Noodle Soup' turned out.

The 25-year-old singer teamed up with BTS star J-Hope for the 2019 viral dance hit back in 2019, and it spoke of the track's special unspoken meaning.

She said: "We were one of the first to do Korean, Spanish, and English. It’s really bada***!

“I’m so happy that it happened the way it did. To this day, it’s one of those, ‘I see you, you see me, and even though we may not necessarily have the deepest conversations, we get it’ [relationships]!"

The hit single - which acted as a tribute to the original song by Webstar and Young B - created a dance craze involving the swinging of the arms in time to the song's lyrics - hit No. 81 on the Billboard Hot 100 and made J-Hope the first member of his pop band to chart solo.

Meanwhile, the 'Shower' hitmaker - who is of Latino descent - went on to add that "not everyone" identifies with their heritage in the way she does and she would "love" to create an outlet to help her fellow Latinos feel accepted.

She told Teen Vogue: "I’ve been the Latina face for a lot of brands and not everyone looks like me. Not everyone identifies with their Latinx culture the same way I do. And so, I’d love to create a space where if you are a part of the Latinx community, you feel represented and you feel seen… Latinidad is different for everyone."