Jack White to release live album from Supply Chain Issues tour

Jack White is releasing a live album of songs from his 'Supply Chain Issues' world tour.

The 'White Stripes' star has confirmed plans to drop a new record called 'Jack White Live: The Supply Chain Issues Tour' and it will include three vinyl LPs each featuring different songs from his shows as well as seven-inch vinyl featuring a demo version of his song 'A Tip From You to Me'.

The record will also include a recording of White's entire set from his gig at the Union Chapel in London back in July.

A statement posted on his website reads: "To celebrate the explosive run of shows, having received some of the most rave live reviews Jack has ever seen in his 20 plus year career onstage, Third Man Records’ 54th Vault package is dedicated to the best of the best, the 3xLP Selections From The Supply Chain Issues Tour ...

"As should be expected, the cover art fits into the ten-years-running tradition of Jack White album single images that fit in neatly with each other … now totalling SIXTEEN entries into the ever-expanding, ever-impressive tableau."

The package is available to pre-order through his website.

White's tour began in the US before moving onto Europe and will end with a set at Australia’s Harvest Rock festival in November.

It's been an eventful run of shows for the musician as he released two albums 'Fear of the Dawn' and 'Entering Heaven Alive' this year while he also proposed to his girlfriend Olivia Jean after performing America's National Anthem at a Detroit Tigers baseball game in April. The pair married shortly afterwards.