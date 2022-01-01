Louis Tomlinson calls out TV presenters for trying to 'stir up' One Direction drama

Louis Tomlinson called out Australian TV presenters for appearing to "stir up" One Direction drama during an interview on Wednesday.

The former One Direction star appeared on Australia's The Project to promote his current tour Down Under, and was asked about his bandmate Liam Payne's recent headline-grabbing comments about Zayn Malik.

When one of the presenters addressed the "1D beef" and asked how he feels when he looks back on those days, Louis replied, "So the fishing's begun already. Yeah, I see what you're doing... I'm immensely proud, as I know Liam is, I'm immensely proud of those days, obviously. It was an incredible thing to do, especially to do at such a young age. Amazing memories, man, amazing memories."

Another host asked if the singer finds it annoying answering questions about One Direction, and he responded, "I'm more than happy to talk about it in every interview. It's something I'm immensely proud of... It's just when you mentioned the beef before, it sounded like you were ready to stir some s**t up, that's all I'm saying."

A third presenter then asked Louis for his thoughts on the new course, Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity, at Texas State University.

"I don't really have any interest in having a course made about me, to be fair," he said, and when pressed further, he added: "You sound very interested, to be fair. Maybe you should sign up."

Louis' bandmate Liam hit headlines recently when he said "there are many reasons why I dislike Zayn" on Logan Paul's podcast before insisting that "there are many reasons why I'll always be on his side."