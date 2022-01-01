NEWS Ibiza Global Radio and Club Chinois Ibiza announce new ‘BES – SPIRIT OF IBIZA’ residency Newsdesk Share with :





Running from July 4th till September 26th , the BES – SPIRIT OF IBIZA event series will be taking over Monday nights at the state-of-the-art venue in Marina Botafoch.



Named after the ancient God of dance, passion and pleasure, the concept celebrates the ancient history and culture of the White Isle, its free-spirited soul and intrinsic love of music. Featuring an expertly curated line-up of international DJ talent spanning the house, deep house, and minimal house genres, every week will see selectors from the Ibiza Global Radio roster, as well as some very special guests, bring the sound of the electronic music underground to Club Chinois.



Combining a forward-thinking vision with traditional elements, BES – SPIRIT OF IBIZA offers a thrilling fusion of music and live entertainment. Exceptional sound, striking lights and visuals, extravagant costumes and bold performances come together to create an immersive and theatrical journey that traverses time, space and ancient mythology.



The launch of the new residency adds another exciting element to what is set to be a season of growth and expansion for the station. Daniele Luppino, CEO and General Director of Ibiza Global Radio, says, “We are happy to start this new collaboration with a club that will be the revelation of 2022, a symbol of elegance, underground culture and technological innovation on the island.”