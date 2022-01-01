Taylor Swift releases new song Carolina

Taylor Swift has released her new song ‘Carolina'.

The song is featured in the upcoming movie version of ‘Where the Crawdads Sing' - the 2018 murder mystery novel by American author Delia Owens.

The flick stars 24-year-old ‘Normal People’ actress Daisy Edgar-Jones, and is produced by 46-year-old actress Reese Witherspoon.

The 'You Belong With Me' singer wrote the track “alone” in a bid to authentically channel the "loneliness and independence" of the female lead.

Taylor tweeted: "About a year and a half ago I wrote a song about the story of a girl who always lived on the outside, looking in. Figuratively and literally. The juxtaposition of her loneliness and independence. Her curiosity and fear all tangled up. Her persisting gentleness and the world’s betrayal of it."

The lyrics include, “You didn't see me here” and “There are places I will never go to / Things that only Carolina will ever know.”

She then produced it alongside long-time friend and music collaborator Aaron Dessner.

The pair co-produced the Grammy winner's critically-acclaimed eighth and ninth studio albums, ‘folklore’ and ‘evermore'.

The ‘cardigan’ singer previously teased alongside a clip of the song: “I wrote the song ‘Carolina’ alone and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story.”

Pointing fans to the trailer, she wrote: “You’ll hear it fully soon, but for now check out the @crawdadsmovie trailer for a clip!”

The ‘Blank Space’ singer also discussed her love for the novel the film is based on, in addition to praising both Daisy and Reese.

Taylor added: “Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago. As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side.”

'Carolina' is available on all major streaming platforms.