Ciara likes to show social media followers she's 'just like them'

Ciara allows herself to be vulnerable on social media as she wants her fans to know that she's just as human as them.

While she grew up in a time when celebrities liked to remain mysterious and give fans little insight into their lives, Ciara has come to realise that it's good to share some of her ups and downs with her 31 million Instagram followers so they know she's just like them.

"I grew up in the era of mystery makes history where you didn't really say too much," she told the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. "I also learned there is a lot of opportunity to grow when you allow yourself to be vulnerable and comfortable in your vulnerability. I think it's good for my fans to learn I'm human just like them. If I can share my journey and my life with different scenarios, whether it's me as a woman, me as a mom, there is a chance to inspire so many and to build a bond with my fans that no one can break."

Ciara, who has three children, has learned to find her "own rhythm" and how much she's comfortable posting on social media.

"I don't think you should feel pressure to post in a way that someone else posts or to share in a way that someone else shares. You need to share in a way that is comfortable for you," she stated.

The 36-year-old added that her and her husband Russell Wilson's large platforms also give them the opportunity to "fully be ourselves and confidently express our ideas and go after them".