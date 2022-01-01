Rita Ora and Taika Waititi engaged

Rita Ora is reportedly engaged to her director beau, Taika Waititi.



Sources have told The Sun that the loved-up couple made almost "simultaneous" wedding proposals to each other.



Oscar-winner Taika, 46, and Rita, 31, are now reportedly preparing a low-key ceremony before making a bigger splash with major celebrations this summer.



"This isn't about them doing a big showy thing and crowing about it beforehand. It's just about them being in love and deciding the time is right to formalise their relationship. They couldn't be happier," an insider told the outlet.



Rita is currently working on several film projects and is also a coach on The Voice Australia - near where Taika has one of his homes.



He has finished his work on the latest Thor movie, but has also been working on a string of other productions. The nuptials are reportedly set to take place as soon as they get a break from work.



Explaining how they got engaged, their pal added: "They didn't do a whole, 'Will you marry me?' thing and an Instagram post. There's no ring or big build-up. They just got closer and closer and eventually said to each other almost simultaneously, 'I want to marry you.'



"It's actually really romantic and just exactly the way they are together."



According to a friend, Rita and Taika plan to tie the knot informally with friends and family and then have a big bash in London.



"There are a few details to iron out, but it's coming soon and it'll be beautifully intimate and perfectly them," the source added.



Rita previously dated Calvin Harris and Andrew Watt, while Taika was wed to Chelsea Winstanley between 2011 and 2018.