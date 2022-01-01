Olivia Rodrigo has 'minor' synaesthesia

Olivia Rodrigo has revealed that she has "baby" synaesthesia.

In a video for Vogue filmed while the Good 4 U singer was preparing for the 2022 Met Gala earlier this month, she revealed that she has a "minor" version of the condition.

"I also have minor, baby synaesthesia, so when I listen to songs I'll see colours," she explained.

Synaesthesia is a neurological phenomenon in which stimulation of one of the senses leads to involuntary experiences in a secondary sense. People who have the condition are known as synesthetes, and can often perceive colour when they listen to music.

Notable synesthetes include musicians Billy Joel, Lorde, Billie Eilish, and Brendon Urie.

Olivia went on to explain how her synaesthesia impacted her latest album, SOUR.

"Lots of the songs on SOUR are purple," the 19-year-old continued. "Drivers License is purple, but Good 4 U is like a purpley-blue. Jealousy, Jealousy is a bright red, Deja Vu is like orange and pink and light purple.

"I like having purple as the cohesive colour throughout my whole SOUR era."