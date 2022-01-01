NEWS Harry Styles’ As It Was reigns at Number 1 for a third week Newsdesk Share with :





Harry Styles makes it a third consecutive week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart with As It Was.



The lead single from the upcoming Harry’s House extends its lead as Harry’s longest-running solo Number 1 hit in the UK, following his headline set at Coachella festival last weekend. It ends its third week as the most streamed track in the UK still, with over 7.3 million streams.



This means Jack Harlow is still waiting patiently for a chance to strike, with First Class holding steady (2), Aitch and Ashanti’s Baby rebounds one spot (3) and Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran are on a roll, with Bam Bam hitting a new peak today (8).



Outside the Top 10, Tate McRae’s She’s All I Wanna Be continues its upward trajectory, jumping three spots to a new peak (14), while David Guetta, Ella Henderson & Becky Hill’s collaboration Crazy What Love Can Do also jumps three to a new best placing (17).



This week’s highest new entry is courtesy of Canadian singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer-Smith, whose Flowers debuts at Number 18. It’s her second UK chart entry following the Top 10 hit Fingers Crossed.



There are also new peaks for Charlie Puth’s Light Switch flicking up one spot (25), while US singer and actress Dylan Conrique is this week’s highest climber with viral track Birthday Cake ascending six (30).



Sigala also continues to hit new heights with Melody up three (31) and finally, Tyga & Doja Cat rise five with Freaky Deaky (38) becoming Tyga’s eighth UK Top 40 hit and Doja’s 11th.