Sir Elton John marks 75th birthday by releasing greatest hits on streaming services

Sir Elton John has celebrated his 75th birthday by releasing 'Diamonds: The Ultimate Greatest Hits' on streaming platforms.

As the 'Rocket Man' himself rings in the milestone, fans all over the world are now able to listen to the 48 tracks - including classics such as 'I'm Still Standing', 'Tiny Dancer, 'Saturday Night's Alright' and 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight' - mixed in Dolby Atmos for a "truly spatial listening experience".

Elton said of his birthday: "I'm not usually one to look back or get nostalgic, but 75 is such a milestone birthday. I'll definitely find time today to take stock and thank my lucky stars for my wonderful family, friends and career.

I feel unbelievably lucky that at 75 I still love what i do so much - I'm still so energised about music and excited I get to play, listen and talk about this every single day. Being back on the road is a blast and the thrill of playing live is as amazing as it was 50 years ago.

"I have so much to pass on to the new generation of fans and artists alike, and I'm determined to keep giving back to the industry that has given me so much."

'Diamonds' - comprising Elton's hits spanning 1970 to 2016 - was originally physically released on CD and vinyl in 2017 to commemorate five decades of the 'Crocodile Rock' hitmaker's work with longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin.

The triple-platinum collection became one of the biggest selling albums in the UK, a full five years after it first reached the top 5 of the album chart.

It spent 227 consecutive weeks in the Top 75 of the Official Album Charts - 124 in the Top 20.

Elton is also the latest guest on his 'Cold Heart' duet partner Dua Lipa's 'Dua Lipa: At Your Service' podcast.

The 'Your Song' hitmaker is currently on the road in North America on his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour.

Meanwhile, The 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party is set to take place this Sunday (27.03.22).

Although Elton can't make it himself, the likes of Lady Gaga, Billy Porter, Eric McCormack and Brandi Carlile will help the singer's husband David Furnish make the bash a night to remember.

Listen to 'Diamonds: The Ultimate Greatest Hits' on Apple Music, TIDAL and Amazon Music now.