Lil Nas X's second album is 'close' to being finished

Lil Nas X's new album is "close" to being finished.



The 'Old Town Road' rapper has been teasing new songs on social media, revealing one called ‘Late To The Party’ with NBA YoungBoy, and another titled ‘Down Souf Hoes' featuring Saucy Santana, as well as posting various snippets of tracks.



Nas also lip-synched to one track, seemingly called 'Lean On My Body', in a topless video.



He tweeted: “Which one y’all want first?”



And when one follower asked if he'd be releasing a deluxe album, the 22-year-old star - whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill - revealed his follow-up to his 2021 debut studio album, 'Montero, is nearly done.



He responded: "nah new album close to finished (sic)."



Nas recently returned to Twitter and joked that he was away on maternity leave.



The 22-year-old singer had been away from his social media account for three months and quipped he was thrilled to be back on the platform because he had "missed" himself.



He wrote: "Why are people surprised i’ve been away for so long? have y’all really never heard of maternity leave?



"i’m so happy i’m back on the internet. i missed me so much."



The Grammy Award-winning star also shared selfies of his "random" hairstyles he has donned over the time he has been away.



He captioned the post: "all the random hairstyles i've had over the last 4 months", and went on to tease new music in a TikTok video.



He said: "Hey look, I know y'all all full of saying seeing me in a minute, but I've also got down different s*** lately for y'all. I'm gonna give y'all folks new music type s*** and let y'all folks sit on that. Some banging type s*** I've got going."



A few hours later, Nas also returned to Instagram, posting some images of his recent antics.



Nas' maternity leave quip referenced a video he shared of him giving birth to his first album in September.



The surreal video featured him being rushed into hospital as his waters broke, before he delivered his new record with the help of two doctors. He was then seen lovingly caressing a copy of 'Montero as he sat in a hospital bed.



The pregnancy-themed promo had been teased on Nas' social media, with the music star seen sporting a faux baby bump leading up to the album's release.