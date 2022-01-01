Robbie Williams has 'nowhere' to live after selling luxury houses

Robbie Williams has claimed he and his family "don't live anywhere" after selling off their properties.

The Angels hitmaker sold his home in Wiltshire, England for $8.8 million (£6.75 million) in January, and it was reported last week that he had sold his Los Angeles mansion to rapper Drake for $48 million (£37 million).

Speaking on Australia's The Kyle and Jackie O Show, the British singer revealed that he and his wife Ayda Field are trying to figure out where to settle down with their four children and if the kids should be home-schooled or not.

"We're actually nowhere," he explained. "We haven't got an abode right now, we've pretty much sold everywhere, we don't live anywhere and we're trying to figure it out.

"The four kids are constantly a Rubix Cube puzzle that we're trying to sort out because if they are schooled then they don't see me because I'm all over the place and if they are home-schooled then they have another set of things that are a problem... We are all just trying to figure it out."

The 48-year-old was asked to confirm if Drake brought his luxury property in LA, but he said that he signed a non-disclosure agreement and "would get into trouble" if he revealed anything.

The Let Me Entertain You star is currently preparing to shoot his biopic in Melbourne, Australia. The film, titled Better Man, is being directed by The Greatest Showman's Michael Gracey and will feature Robbie as himself.

"The film is the juicy bits before I lost my testosterone," he said. "I believe I am playing me at a later date, of course I would have to, I think I am playing me for quite a chunk of the film."